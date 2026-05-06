Xbox cancels AI copilot, Asha Sharma shifts to Project Helix
Technology
Xbox just pulled the plug on its AI-powered Gaming Copilot for consoles and mobile.
CEO Asha Sharma said the feature didn't really fit Xbox's goals, especially after tests found it not to be helpful in games.
Instead, Xbox is shifting focus to its next-generation Project Helix consoles.
Project Helix adopts AMD FSR Diamond
Project Helix will use advanced tech like AMD's FSR Diamond for sharper graphics, smoother frame rates, and better lighting, all powered by AI.
To make these upgrades work seamlessly, console developers are designing games around standardized hardware so everything runs as smoothly as possible.
Sharma also brought in top talent from her Microsoft CoreAI days to help push Xbox innovation forward.