Xbox Cloud Gaming could soon go free with ads

Xbox Cloud Gaming, the popular cloud-based gaming service from Microsoft , is rumored to be gearing up for a major expansion. The speculation comes after users noticed references to "ad support" while launching games on the platform. This development aligns with earlier reports that suggested Microsoft was exploring the introduction of ads into Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Service expansion Ad-supported access: A new tier for Xbox Cloud Gaming The new "ad supported" message that users are seeing hints at a session-based ad-supported access tier for Xbox Cloud Gaming. This would allow players who have purchased Xbox games digitally but don't subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, to play these games. Currently, hundreds of games are available for purchase via Xbox Cloud Gaming, but a subscription to at least one tier of Xbox Game Pass is required to play them.

Market resilience Xbox Cloud Gaming's growth amid economic challenges Despite the economic challenges that have hit traditional gaming platforms, Xbox Cloud Gaming has continued to grow. The service has seen double-digit growth for Microsoft, especially in regions where tariffs and taxes make buying traditional gaming hardware too expensive. Last year, Microsoft expanded Xbox Cloud Gaming to India and is looking at other Asian and African countries for future expansion.

