Xiaomi 17 gets BIS nod—India launch around the corner

You get a sharp 6.3-inch OLED display (120Hz refresh rate), triple rear cameras (all 50MP: main, telephoto, ultrawide), and a high-res 50MP selfie camera. There's up to 16GB RAM and as much as 1TB storage onboard. Plus, it's IP68-rated for water and dust resistance—so you're covered against spills.

How does it stack up?

The base model is expected to cost around ₹56,000 in India, matching its China price, though actual Indian pricing may be higher due to rising component costs as noted by Xiaomi executives.

Compared to the Galaxy S25, the Xiaomi 17 packs a much bigger battery (7,000mAh vs. S25's 4,000mAh) and way faster charging (100W wired/50W wireless vs. S25's slower speeds).

If you want more power for your money—and hate running out of charge—it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.