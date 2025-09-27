Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 is based on Android 16: Features, rollout

Device-wise rollout schedule

The update hits the Xiaomi 15T series, MIX Flip, and POCO F7 first (October-November), then moves to phones like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and REDMI Note 13 Pro by December.

Older models—including the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and POCO F5—will get it between December and March 2026.

Tablets like the Xiaomi Pad Mini are on the list too, but timing might vary a bit for each device.