Next Article
YouTube Music is testing AI hosts that chat about songs
Technology
YouTube Music is testing out AI hosts who chat about songs, share fun facts, and add commentary to your playlists.
Right now, only some US users in the Labs program can try it—and plenty are still waiting to see it pop up.
AI hosts are part of Google's bigger push into AI
These AI hosts are all about making listening feel more interactive. It's part of Google's bigger push into AI, alongside tools like NotebookLM, which helps users review and study different topics.
Plus, YouTube's Premium-only "jump-ahead" feature—letting you skip right to the good parts—is now fully available on TVs and game consoles too.