Blue Origin delays New Glenn's Mars mission to mid-October

ESCAPADE is NASA's $80 million mission

ESCAPADE is an $80 million NASA mission, operated by UC Berkeley's Space Sciences Laboratory, sending two Rocket Lab-built satellites to explore Mars's magnetosphere.

These probes were supposed to fly earlier but waited until New Glenn proved itself with a successful first launch.

There's also a Viasat tech demo hitching a ride, aiming to boost satellite networking for future missions—another step forward if all goes well.