ChatGPT can now help you collaborate on projects
OpenAI just dropped new ChatGPT features aimed at making teamwork easier and more secure.
The big update? Teams can now upload documents to shared projects, so everyone can collaborate on shared projects—similar to how you might share a Google Doc, but with AI assistance.
This means ChatGPT can use your uploaded files to give smarter, more relevant responses during group chats.
Connecting with your favorite apps
These upgrades are rolling out first to Business, Enterprise, and Edu users, with more accounts getting access soon.
Plus, ChatGPT now connects smoothly with Gmail, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Outlook, SharePoint, GitHub, Dropbox, and Box—so it can pull info from your favorite apps automatically.
OpenAI has also boosted security with new certifications and admin controls to keep data safe for its five million+ enterprise users.