ChatGPT can now help you collaborate on projects

Connecting with your favorite apps

These upgrades are rolling out first to Business, Enterprise, and Edu users, with more accounts getting access soon.

Plus, ChatGPT now connects smoothly with Gmail, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Outlook, SharePoint, GitHub, Dropbox, and Box—so it can pull info from your favorite apps automatically.

OpenAI has also boosted security with new certifications and admin controls to keep data safe for its five million+ enterprise users.