YouTube Premium now lets you speed up videos to 4x Technology Sep 27, 2025

YouTube Premium just rolled out new perks to make watching and listening even better.

As of September 26, 2025, you can now speed up videos to 4x (with super precise control in 0.05x steps) right from the app or web—no extra links needed.

Plus, audio quality for official and premium music videos is now boosted to 256kbps on Android and iOS.