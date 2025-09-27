Next Article
YouTube Premium now lets you speed up videos to 4x
YouTube Premium just rolled out new perks to make watching and listening even better.
As of September 26, 2025, you can now speed up videos to 4x (with super precise control in 0.05x steps) right from the app or web—no extra links needed.
Plus, audio quality for official and premium music videos is now boosted to 256kbps on Android and iOS.
Other new features and improvements
Smart TVs and gaming consoles get the new Jump Ahead feature for easier skipping.
Over on iOS, YouTube Shorts adds Picture-in-Picture so you can keep watching while multitasking, and Smart Downloads will auto-save Shorts based on what you like—so there's always something new ready to watch.