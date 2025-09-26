Secrets to 117-year-old woman's longevity revealed in new study Technology Sep 26, 2025

Ever wondered how someone makes it to 117? A new study just revealed clues behind Maria Branyas Morera's incredible lifespan.

She stuck to a Mediterranean diet (think olive oil and yogurt), stayed active, and avoided smoking and alcohol—simple habits that may have made a big difference.

The research, published this week, highlights how these choices, along with her genetics, contributed to her health and longevity up until her passing in August 2024.