Secrets to 117-year-old woman's longevity revealed in new study
Ever wondered how someone makes it to 117? A new study just revealed clues behind Maria Branyas Morera's incredible lifespan.
She stuck to a Mediterranean diet (think olive oil and yogurt), stayed active, and avoided smoking and alcohol—simple habits that may have made a big difference.
The research, published this week, highlights how these choices, along with her genetics, contributed to her health and longevity up until her passing in August 2024.
Genetics played a big role
Turns out, Morera's genetics gave her extra protection against heart disease, cancer, and dementia.
Scientists even found her cells looked younger than her actual age!
As Claire Steves from King's College London put it, these findings could help us figure out how to stay healthier as we get older—not just live longer.