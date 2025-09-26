Next Article
Amazon loses another AI leader amid AGI push
Karthik Ramakrishnan, an Amazon vice president who worked on the first iteration of Alexa and Echo devices, is leaving the company this Friday after 13 years.
His exit follows other senior leaders stepping away just as Amazon is pushing hard to boost its artificial general intelligence (AGI) game.
Amazon invested $8B in AI startup Anthropic
AGI—AI that aims for human-level smarts—could shake up industries like healthcare.
To stay in the race with OpenAI and Google, Amazon has invested about $8 billion in startup Anthropic and is using its Claude AI model in Alexa.
AWS chief Matt Garman recently told teams that hitting product deadlines is crucial if they want to keep up with rivals.