Black hole in ancient galaxy challenges physics

Instead of slowly bulking up, this black hole is swallowing 300 to 3,000 Suns' worth of material every year. It probably started out much smaller (less than 100 Suns) after some massive stars collapsed—not from giant gas clouds like scientists once thought.

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes confirmed this extreme growth with detailed X-ray, optical, and infrared data.

The powerful jets shooting out of it might even be tied to how quickly it's feeding.

All in all, this discovery gives us a new window into how supermassive black holes formed when the universe was still young.