Microsoft's new marketplace offers 3,000 AI apps
Microsoft just dropped its revamped Marketplace—a single hub merging Azure Marketplace and AppSource.
Now, over 3,000 AI apps and agents are up for grabs, many of which are designed to work with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure AI Foundry.
The goal? Help companies adopt AI without the usual headaches.
The launch is now live in the US, with plans to go global soon.
How the new marketplace works
Marketplace lists only apps and agents that are compatible with Microsoft Cloud services such as Azure and Microsoft Security.
New resale options let partners offer solutions based on location, while big-name distributors (think Arrow and Ingram Micro) help deliver pre-vetted tools fast—all while keeping company IT rules in check.
Microsoft's marketplace vs AWS's
While Amazon's AWS marketplace has big players like Anthropic and IBM, Microsoft's version stands out by being deeply tied into its own cloud ecosystem.
That means easier management for businesses and more ways to team up on selling—helping companies jump into AI faster than ever.