Microsoft's new marketplace offers 3,000 AI apps Technology Sep 26, 2025

Microsoft just dropped its revamped Marketplace—a single hub merging Azure Marketplace and AppSource.

Now, over 3,000 AI apps and agents are up for grabs, many of which are designed to work with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure AI Foundry.

The goal? Help companies adopt AI without the usual headaches.

The launch is now live in the US, with plans to go global soon.