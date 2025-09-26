Sun just blasted this interstellar object with massive coronal ejection

3I/ATLAS will swing past Mars next week

Next week, 3I/ATLAS will swing past Mars at about 1.67 million miles away.

Astronomers are eager to watch its reaction as it gets closer to the Sun's influence, especially since it has unusual features like a super high carbon dioxide-to-water ratio and a weird path near Jupiter, Mars, and Venus.

At over 33 billion tons and at least three miles wide, it's the biggest known interstellar object we've seen—so its journey could teach us a lot about what's out there beyond our own solar system.