Orionid meteor shower returns in October: How to watch
The Orionid meteor shower is back from October 2 to November 12, peaking around October 20-23, depending on the source.
Caused by Earth passing through debris from Halley's Comet, this annual event lights up the sky with about 10-20 meteors per hour—visible to the naked eye.
Where and when to see the meteors
Look toward Orion's constellation above the southeastern horizon in the early hours, but things really kick off after midnight.
The best action happens before dawn, when Orion is high in the sky.
The monthly new moon phase means darker skies and a better view.
Tips for best experience
Let your eyes adjust to darkness for at least 30 minutes and look about 40 degrees above Orion.
For photos, try a wide-angle lens with long exposure to catch those bright trails.
The Orionids are a yearly favorite—so grab some friends or family and enjoy nature's light show!