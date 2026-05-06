Yann LeCun urges students to prioritize education over AI fears
Yann LeCun, Meta's former AI scientist and a big name in artificial intelligence, wants students to stop worrying about scary headlines and put their energy into education.
He called predictions that AI will wipe out jobs or humanity "extremely destructive and wrong," even noting these fears have hurt some students' mental health.
Instead, LeCun suggests focusing on subjects like physics or electrical engineering, fields he says will stay important no matter how much AI grows.
Yann LeCun rejects 20% job loss
LeCun doesn't buy the idea that AI will steal 20% of jobs; in fact, he calls it "ridiculously stupid."
He believes new roles will pop up for people who can work with smart machines, shifting the focus from just overseeing tech to actually solving bigger problems.
"It's just another set of tools that makes us more efficient."
And when it comes to predicting how jobs might change? LeCun thinks economists, not tech CEOs, should be the ones weighing in.