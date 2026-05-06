Yann LeCun urges students to prioritize education over AI fears

Yann LeCun rejects 20% job loss

LeCun doesn't buy the idea that AI will steal 20% of jobs; in fact, he calls it "ridiculously stupid."

He believes new roles will pop up for people who can work with smart machines, shifting the focus from just overseeing tech to actually solving bigger problems.

"It's just another set of tools that makes us more efficient."

And when it comes to predicting how jobs might change? LeCun thinks economists, not tech CEOs, should be the ones weighing in.