Yeast can now produce withanolides found in ashwagandha

Study could lead to better understanding of ashwagandha's benefits

This new method could make it way easier and faster to produce withanolides for supplements or research—no farming required.

Jing-Ke Weng, a bioengineer at Northeastern University and the study's corresponding author, says scaling up could open doors for drug development and help scientists study ashwagandha's benefits more closely.

With ashwagandha's popularity on the rise, this could be a real game changer for natural remedies.