Google is making your search experience more conversational

Google is enhancing its search experience by integrating a conversational element into the process. The tech giant has announced that users can now ask the follow-up questions directly from AI Overviews, the AI-generated summaries at the top of search results. This new feature will allow users to engage in a back-and-forth conversation with Google's AI Mode, designed for complex queries.

Model upgrade Gemini 3 becomes default model for AI Overviews Along with the new feature, Google has also announced that it will be using Gemini 3 as the default model for AI Overviews worldwide. The company said in a blog post that this update will provide users with "a best-in-class AI response right on the search results page." This move is part of Google's larger strategy to make Search more interactive and less static.

User preference Google's vision for a conversational AI experience Robby Stein, VP of Product at Google Search, explained the company's vision in a blog post. He said people use Search for a wide range of questions, from simple ones like sports scores or weather to complex tasks requiring deep exploration. "You should be able to seamlessly tap into a powerful conversational AI experience," he added.

