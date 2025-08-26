This tool lets you move your Bluesky account to Mastodon
What's the story
Bounce, a new technology for the open social web, has been launched to the public. The cross-protocol migration tool enables users of social networks like Bluesky and Mastodon to move their accounts between the different platforms. This is possible despite the fact that these networks are built on different underlying protocols.
Migration limitations
Why cross-platform migration was difficult until now
At present, unhappy Mastodon users can move their accounts to other servers on the same platform. Meanwhile, Bluesky is working on a feature that would let users migrate their accounts to a new personal data server (PDS) within its network. However, since Mastodon uses the ActivityPub Protocol and Bluesky uses AT Protocol, cross-platform account migration has been difficult until now.
Tech details
How does Bounce work?
Bounce leverages technology first developed for Bridgy Fed, a tool that connects Mastodon and Bluesky by making user profiles visible on both platforms. To migrate accounts, Bounce first transfers a user's Bluesky account to a bridged account that straddles the two networks, then to their Mastodon account. The migration process also supports Pixelfed, an Instagram-like social app running on ActivityPub like Mastodon.
Migration scope
Limitations of the current system
Currently, Bounce can migrate the users from Bluesky to either Mastodon or Pixelfed, but not vice versa. This is because Bluesky's infrastructure only allows users to leave its servers at this time. However, once that changes, Bounce will also support migrations in the opposite direction. It's important for early adopters to note that after moving their account off Bluesky, they won't be able to use their credentials on other AT Protocol-based services again.
Service disruption
Bluesky blocks access in Mississippi
Bounce is developed by A New Social, a non-profit organization that also created Bridgy Fed. The launch of this tool is especially relevant for Bluesky users in Mississippi. On Friday, Bluesky announced that it would block its service in the state instead of complying with a new age assurance law. The move has left users without access to the social network, underscoring the need for tools like Bounce that enable account migration across platforms.