This tool lets you move your Bluesky account to Mastodon

Bounce, a new technology for the open social web, has been launched to the public. The cross-protocol migration tool enables users of social networks like Bluesky and Mastodon to move their accounts between the different platforms. This is possible despite the fact that these networks are built on different underlying protocols.

Migration limitations Why cross-platform migration was difficult until now At present, unhappy Mastodon users can move their accounts to other servers on the same platform. Meanwhile, Bluesky is working on a feature that would let users migrate their accounts to a new personal data server (PDS) within its network. However, since Mastodon uses the ActivityPub Protocol and Bluesky uses AT Protocol, cross-platform account migration has been difficult until now.

Tech details How does Bounce work? Bounce leverages technology first developed for Bridgy Fed, a tool that connects Mastodon and Bluesky by making user profiles visible on both platforms. To migrate accounts, Bounce first transfers a user's Bluesky account to a bridged account that straddles the two networks, then to their Mastodon account. The migration process also supports Pixelfed, an Instagram-like social app running on ActivityPub like Mastodon.

Migration scope Limitations of the current system Currently, Bounce can migrate the users from Bluesky to either Mastodon or Pixelfed, but not vice versa. This is because Bluesky's infrastructure only allows users to leave its servers at this time. However, once that changes, Bounce will also support migrations in the opposite direction. It's important for early adopters to note that after moving their account off Bluesky, they won't be able to use their credentials on other AT Protocol-based services again.