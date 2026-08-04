'You're getting it wrong': OpenAI rebuts Apple's trade secrets allegations
What's the story
OpenAI has issued a public letter in response to Apple's trade secrets lawsuit. The letter, titled "Apple is getting this wrong," was released just hours after Apple filed for a preliminary injunction against OpenAI and two of its employees who previously worked at Apple. The tone of the letter was more personal than legalistic, with OpenAI arguing that Apple's timeline doesn't match the facts presented in the case.
Allegations
OpenAI denies phone conversation claim
OpenAI claimed that Apple's outside counsel at Weil, Gotshal & Manges sent an email to the wrong person in February after mistaking two similar Asian last names.
The company also denied a phone conversation with its general counsel, Che Chang, which Apple later admitted never happened.
The tech giant then went silent for five months before filing the lawsuit against OpenAI.
Court proceedings
Apple's requests in the lawsuit
Apple has asked the court to prevent OpenAI, former Apple product design VP Tang Yew Tan, and former senior systems electrical engineer Chang Liu from accessing or using its confidential information during the case.
The tech giant also wants expedited discovery of documents on how the defendants allegedly accessed Apple's systems.
However, OpenAI has said that it doesn't hold any of Apple's information nor does it want any.
Evidence presented
OpenAI shared iMessages as evidence
The most surprising part of OpenAI's letter was the evidence it shared.
The company shared redacted iMessages between Liu, who left Apple on January 22, and his former colleagues.
In these messages, Apple employees ask Liu for help finding files and keep his iCloud account signed in on an Apple laptop to copy material across.
One thread ends with an Apple employee confirming he signed out and kept no copies.
Stance clarification
Tan's position on outside confidential information
OpenAI also clarified Tan's position on the matter.
The company said that he has been clear internally that no outside confidential information may be used.
This was part of OpenAI's defense against Apple's allegations in the ongoing trade secrets lawsuit.
Product launch
Impact on OpenAI's hardware product launch
The ongoing legal battle between Apple and OpenAI could have an impact on the latter's first hardware product.
The question remains whether this device will be launched with a court order hanging over it.
This is a major consideration for both companies as they navigate this complex legal dispute over trade secrets and confidential information.