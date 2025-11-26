Your unused SSD could be quietly losing data over time

Solid State Drives (SSDs) have become the go-to storage solution, replacing traditional hard drives with their speed and efficiency. However, if you're using them for cold storage, you might want to reconsider. Leaving an SSD without power for a long time can lead to data corruption or loss. This is why many users prefer hard drives, magnetic tape, or M-Disc for long-term storage solutions.

Storage mechanism How do SSDs store data? Unlike hard drives that use magnetic disks to store data, SSDs use NAND flash cells. These cells change their electrical charge to represent binary data. While NAND flash can retain this information even when power is removed, the duration of retention without power varies. Cheaper SSDs with QLC NAND can safely store data for about a year without power, while more expensive TLC NAND can do so for up to three years.

Retention risk Consumer SSDs and data retention Most consumer SSDs use TLC or QLC NAND, making them less reliable for long-term data storage. If these drives are left unpowered for over a year, it could compromise their data integrity. Voltage loss in the absence of power can result in missing data or completely useless drives. This makes consumer SSDs an unreliable medium for long-term data storage, especially for creative professionals and researchers.

User concern Not everyone needs to worry about this issue The problem of data loss from unpowered SSDs isn't a major concern for most users. People who use one or two SSDs on their PC and leave them without power for only a few months are unlikely to face this issue. However, factors like temperature and the quality of NAND flash can speed up voltage loss in these drives.