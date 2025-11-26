US issues warning over spyware attacks targeting WhatsApp and Signal

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued a warning about state-sponsored hackers and cyber mercenaries using commercial spyware to compromise Signal and WhatsApp accounts. The agency said these attackers hijack devices and access private information of "high-value" users. The warning was issued in an alert published on Monday.

Attack methods Attackers employ various techniques to compromise messaging apps CISA revealed that the attackers are using a combination of phishing, fake QR codes, malicious app impersonation, and even zero-click exploits to compromise seemingly secure messaging apps. The agency noted that these activities indicate a growing interest in "high-value" individuals such as current and former senior government officials, military personnel, political leaders, and civil society groups across the US, Middle East, and Europe.

Spyware delivery Attackers use sophisticated techniques to deliver spyware "CISA is aware of multiple cyber threat actors actively leveraging commercial spyware to target users of mobile messaging applications," the agency said. It added these cyber actors use advanced targeting and social engineering techniques to deliver spyware. This gives them unauthorized access to a victim's messaging app, allowing them to deploy additional malicious payloads that can further compromise the victim's mobile device.

Bypassing encryption Attackers bypass encryption by spoofing apps, abusing account features The CISA bulletin shows attackers bypassing encryption by spoofing apps, abusing account features, and exploiting phones. For instance, Google's Threat Intelligence Group had revealed in February how several Russia-aligned groups such as Sandworm and Turla tried to snoop on Signal users by abusing the app's "linked devices" feature. By tricking victims into scanning a tampered QR code, these operators were able to add an attacker-controlled device to the account.

Spyware delivery Commercial-grade spyware delivered to Samsung Galaxy devices CISA also highlighted a separate Android exploitation campaign led by Palo Alto Networks's Unit 42. In this case, commercial-grade spyware called LANDFALL was delivered to Samsung Galaxy devices. The campaign combined a Samsung vulnerability with a zero-click WhatsApp exploit, letting operators slip a malicious image into a target's inbox and compromise the device upon receipt.