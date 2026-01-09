Tired of Shorts flooding YouTube search? There's finally a fix
What's the story
YouTube is updating its search filters to allow users to specifically look for Shorts or long-form videos. The change addresses the issue of the current mix of long-form and short-form videos in a filter-less search, which can be annoying for users. With the new filters, users can choose between "Videos," which only shows long-form content, or "Shorts," which exclusively displays Shorts.
Filter removal
YouTube removes underperforming search filters
YouTube is also removing the "Upload Date - Last Hour" and "Sort by Rating" filters. The company said these filters were not working as expected and had led to user complaints. However, other "Upload Date" filters such as "Today," "This week," "This Month," and "This Year" will still be available.
New feature
YouTube introduces 'Popularity' filter for video searches
YouTube is also introducing a new "Popularity" filter, which replaces the "View count" sort option. The company says this new filter works by assessing a video's view count and other relevance signals like watch time to determine its popularity for a specific query. This is part of YouTube's ongoing efforts to improve user experience and make video discovery more efficient on its platform.
Rebranding
YouTube rebrands 'Sort by' to 'Prioritize'
In another change, YouTube has rebranded the "Sort By" menu in search filters to "Prioritize." The company says this refined sorting menu is designed to maximize utility for users. This move is part of YouTube's broader strategy to improve user experience and make video discovery more efficient on its platform.