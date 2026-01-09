Tired of Shorts flooding YouTube search? There's finally a fix

YouTube is updating its search filters to allow users to specifically look for Shorts or long-form videos. The change addresses the issue of the current mix of long-form and short-form videos in a filter-less search, which can be annoying for users. With the new filters, users can choose between "Videos," which only shows long-form content, or "Shorts," which exclusively displays Shorts.

Filter removal YouTube removes underperforming search filters YouTube is also removing the "Upload Date - Last Hour" and "Sort by Rating" filters. The company said these filters were not working as expected and had led to user complaints. However, other "Upload Date" filters such as "Today," "This week," "This Month," and "This Year" will still be available.

New feature YouTube introduces 'Popularity' filter for video searches YouTube is also introducing a new "Popularity" filter, which replaces the "View count" sort option. The company says this new filter works by assessing a video's view count and other relevance signals like watch time to determine its popularity for a specific query. This is part of YouTube's ongoing efforts to improve user experience and make video discovery more efficient on its platform.