YouTube's DMs feature now available in more countries
What's the story
YouTube has expanded its direct messaging feature to over 30 countries in Europe. The move comes after a trial run in Poland and Ireland earlier this year. Now, users aged 18 and above can chat within the app, sharing videos, Shorts, and live streams with friends. The update was first spotted by PuinikaWeb and Android Authority.
User guide
How to start a chat on YouTube
To start a chat on YouTube, users have to send an invite link via the app's share sheet or share menu. If the recipient accepts within seven days, they can start chatting. The feature also lets users send messages, delete chats, block, or report people if needed. However, it is only available for select signed-in accounts in the supported regions at this time.
Safety measures
YouTube will monitor conversations for rule-breaking behavior
YouTube will monitor conversations for any rule-breaking behavior. This is part of the platform's effort to ensure user safety and compliance with community guidelines. The expanded direct messaging feature is now available in a large part of Europe, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and 25 other countries. Users in these regions can check their app for the latest update.