YouTube now lets parents block kids from watching Shorts endlessly

YouTube has announced new parental control features, specifically designed to manage the time children and teens spend on YouTube Shorts. The Google -owned platform said that parents will now be able to set a timer for how long their kids can watch these short videos. This move is aimed at curbing excessive screen time and mindless scrolling through video content.

Control options Parents can block access to Shorts entirely Along with setting time limits, parents will also have the option to block access to Shorts altogether. This could be a temporary measure, like when a child is supposed to focus on educational content for an upcoming test. The platform will also let parents set custom reminders for "Bedtime" and "Take a Break," nudging users to stop watching videos after certain periods.

User experience YouTube to improve account switching experience YouTube is also working on improving the sign-up experience within its app. The update will make it easier for parents and kids to switch between their accounts with just a few taps. This comes as part of the company's efforts to enhance user experience, especially for those who juggle between adult and kid accounts on the platform.

Teen supervision Existing parental controls for teens The new features build on YouTube's existing parental controls for teens, which include the ability to supervise a teen's channel activity if they're creating content. This has become an industry standard with platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook offering similar controls. Last year, YouTube also introduced age-estimation technology to predict if an account belongs to a teen for a more age-appropriate experience.

