YouTube implements new rules against AI spam videos
YouTube is rolling out new rules on July 15 to stop low-quality, AI-generated videos from making money.
The focus is on cutting out spammy and mass-produced content, so creators who put in real effort and originality get rewarded.
If you make reaction videos or remix clips in creative ways, you're still good.
YouTube will drop 'Bare skin (Image only)' ad category
By August 15, YouTube will drop the "Bare Skin (Image Only)" ad category, asking creators to use more specific tags for their content.
All these updates are part of YouTube's push to keep the platform valuable for both viewers and creators—so quality content stands out.