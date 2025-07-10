Indian astronaut Shukla's 2-week space journey
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla just wrapped up his first two weeks aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4).
Launched on June 22, 2025, the mission also includes astronauts from Poland and Hungary.
Together, they've circled Earth nearly 230 times—making this a proud first ISS visit for all three countries and a big step forward for private space travel.
Mission includes over 60 experiments from 31 countries
Ax-4 is packed with over 60 experiments from 31 countries, covering everything from biomedical science to agriculture and new materials.
Some studies are even looking at how living in space affects the human body and mind—research that could help future astronauts and lead to medical advances back home.
How to spot the ISS?
Want to catch a glimpse of where all this action is happening?
The ISS looks like a bright, fast-moving dot in the night sky and can be seen almost anywhere on Earth.
With real-time tracking apps, you can spot it as it orbits overhead while Shukla and his crew are still onboard.