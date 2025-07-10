Indian astronaut Shukla's 2-week space journey

Ax-4 is packed with over 60 experiments from 31 countries, covering everything from biomedical science to agriculture and new materials. Some studies are even looking at how living in space affects the human body and mind—research that could help future astronauts and lead to medical advances back home.

How to spot the ISS?

Want to catch a glimpse of where all this action is happening?

The ISS looks like a bright, fast-moving dot in the night sky and can be seen almost anywhere on Earth.

With real-time tracking apps, you can spot it as it orbits overhead while Shukla and his crew are still onboard.