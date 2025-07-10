Air pollution linked to brain tumour development

Study focused on nearly 4 million adults in Denmark

Researchers tracked nearly 4 million adults in Denmark over 21 years and saw a possible link between long-term exposure to these pollutants and higher rates of meningioma.

They didn't find the same connection with more aggressive brain tumors like gliomas.

As Ulla Hvidtfeldt from the Danish Cancer Institute put it, cutting down air pollution could be key to lowering some brain tumor risks—another reminder that cleaner cities help everyone.