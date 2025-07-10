Air pollution linked to brain tumour development
A new study suggests that breathing in city air—especially pollutants like nitrogen dioxide and ultrafine particles from traffic—might raise your chances of developing meningioma, a common noncancerous brain tumor.
This adds to the growing list of reasons why clean air matters for more than just your lungs or heart.
Study focused on nearly 4 million adults in Denmark
Researchers tracked nearly 4 million adults in Denmark over 21 years and saw a possible link between long-term exposure to these pollutants and higher rates of meningioma.
They didn't find the same connection with more aggressive brain tumors like gliomas.
As Ulla Hvidtfeldt from the Danish Cancer Institute put it, cutting down air pollution could be key to lowering some brain tumor risks—another reminder that cleaner cities help everyone.