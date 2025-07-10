Next Article
Lenovo unveils 1st AI-Powered tablet, Yoga Tab Plus
Lenovo just dropped the Yoga Tab Plus, its first tablet with on-device AI.
Powered by Lenovo AI Now and the speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, this tablet promises real-time smarts for everything from multitasking to entertainment—no cloud needed.
12.7-inch display, Gemini voice assistant, and more
You get a stunning 12.7-inch 3K display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, plus a massive battery that keeps up with long study or gaming sessions (and charges fast).
The six-speaker setup (Harman Kardon + Dolby Atmos) is made for binge-watching, and Google Gemini brings voice control to the mix.
With stylus support and an optional keyboard, it's built for both creativity and productivity.