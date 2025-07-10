Lenovo unveils 1st AI-Powered tablet, Yoga Tab Plus

12.7-inch display, Gemini voice assistant, and more

You get a stunning 12.7-inch 3K display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, plus a massive battery that keeps up with long study or gaming sessions (and charges fast).

The six-speaker setup (Harman Kardon + Dolby Atmos) is made for binge-watching, and Google Gemini brings voice control to the mix.

With stylus support and an optional keyboard, it's built for both creativity and productivity.