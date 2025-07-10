Elon Musk unveils Grok 4: The world's smartest AI chatbot

Grok 4 can debug your code better than ChatGPT

Built on xAI's Colossus supercomputer, Grok 4 has sharper voice interactions and stronger reasoning skills.

It can browse the web in real time using DeepSearch and is especially handy for programmers—offering better code debugging and explanations than tools like OpenAI's Code Interpreter.

According to Musk, it handles tough questions better than anything else on the market right now.