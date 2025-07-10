Next Article
Elon Musk unveils Grok 4: The world's smartest AI chatbot
Elon Musk's xAI just rolled out Grok 4, calling it their most intelligent AI so far—apparently even outsmarting most grad students.
This launch follows some controversy with the previous model, Grok 3.
Access to Grok 4 (and the even more powerful Grok 4 Heavy) comes through a "SuperGrok Heavy" subscription that'll set you back $300 a month.
Grok 4 can debug your code better than ChatGPT
Built on xAI's Colossus supercomputer, Grok 4 has sharper voice interactions and stronger reasoning skills.
It can browse the web in real time using DeepSearch and is especially handy for programmers—offering better code debugging and explanations than tools like OpenAI's Code Interpreter.
According to Musk, it handles tough questions better than anything else on the market right now.