Canceling streaming services could become more difficult
A US court just struck down a new rule that would've made it way easier to cancel subscriptions on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.
The FTC's "click to cancel rule" was supposed to let users end subscriptions with just a few clicks, but now companies can keep their tricky cancelation steps.
This move might even affect users outside the US, including in India.
'Click to cancel rule,' global impact
With the rule on hold, streaming services can stick with complicated cancelation processes—think multiple confirmation screens or hidden buttons.
Since many people juggle several subscriptions (and spend about $61/month in the US), easy cancelations matter for managing budgets.
Global platforms often follow US trends, so if you're outside the US, don't be surprised if things get tougher soon.