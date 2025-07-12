Next Article
YouTube Music enhances shuffle and rewind buttons
YouTube Music just rolled out a fresh look for its shuffle and rewind buttons—now, when you tap them, a clear white dot pops up underneath so you can actually tell they're on.
This tweak is meant to make things simpler for everyone, though it's only available to some Android users right now as part of a gradual update.
'Make a quick start radio' option on home feed
There's also a new "Make a quick start radio" option on the Home feed, letting you pick from eight artists to instantly build your own radio playlist (and customize it further if you want).
Plus, the expanded "Releases for you" section helps you discover new music that matches your vibe across Android, iOS, and web.