Next Article
Boox Palma 2: A pocket-friendly e-reader on Prime Day sale
The Boox Palma 2, a pocket-friendly e-reader running Android 13, is now $269.99 for Prime Day—a $30 discount until July 11, 2025.
You can grab it on Amazon or Boox's site.
Its smartphone-style design and ePaper screen make one-handed reading super easy.
More than just an e-reader
With up to eight days of battery life and a crisp 6.13-inch display, the Palma 2 handles PDFs, EPUBs, and more.
You get Google Play Store access (so yes, Kindle app works here), plus Bluetooth for streaming music or audiobooks from Spotify and Audible.
There's also a roomy 128GB storage, a handy document-scanning camera, and fingerprint security—making this more than just an e-reader for anyone who likes options on the go.