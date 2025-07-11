Boox Palma 2: A pocket-friendly e-reader on Prime Day sale

More than just an e-reader

With up to eight days of battery life and a crisp 6.13-inch display, the Palma 2 handles PDFs, EPUBs, and more.

You get Google Play Store access (so yes, Kindle app works here), plus Bluetooth for streaming music or audiobooks from Spotify and Audible.

There's also a roomy 128GB storage, a handy document-scanning camera, and fingerprint security—making this more than just an e-reader for anyone who likes options on the go.