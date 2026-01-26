YouTube Music now syncs playback queues across devices
YouTube Music just made life easier by letting you sync your playback queue across Android, iOS, and web.
Now, when you pause a song on your phone and switch to your laptop, you'll see the same song in your queue—no more hunting for that track.
The update rolled out January 26, 2026 as part of YouTube Music's push for a smoother listening experience.
How the new sync works
Your web queue now sticks around even if you close tabs or restart your browser.
The most recent session always takes over, so whatever device you're using last becomes the main one.
Some users noticed that clearing the web queue with the three-dot menu helps activate this feature.
Handy progress bars for paused songs
The latest app version (8.26.51) adds progress bars for songs played on other devices in Speed Dial.
So if you've got half-played songs scattered across devices, it's super easy to jump back in without losing your spot.