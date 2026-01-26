YouTube Music now syncs playback queues across devices Technology Jan 26, 2026

YouTube Music just made life easier by letting you sync your playback queue across Android, iOS, and web.

Now, when you pause a song on your phone and switch to your laptop, you'll see the same song in your queue—no more hunting for that track.

The update rolled out January 26, 2026 as part of YouTube Music's push for a smoother listening experience.