YouTube now requires Family Premium members to share same household
YouTube is getting stricter with its Family Premium plan, now making sure all five members reside in the same household (as monitored by IP address).
If you're sharing with friends or family outside your home, you might get a 14-day warning before your plan is suspended—meaning goodbye to ad-free videos and other perks.
This move is similar to what Netflix and Disney+ did to stop account sharing across different homes.
What to do if your access is suspended
If you think YouTube made a mistake suspending your access, they suggest reaching out to support for help.
The change has people talking about what "household" really means these days, so it's a good idea to keep an eye out for any updates that could affect how you use your account.