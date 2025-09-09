YouTube now requires Family Premium members to share same household Technology Sep 09, 2025

YouTube is getting stricter with its Family Premium plan, now making sure all five members reside in the same household (as monitored by IP address).

If you're sharing with friends or family outside your home, you might get a 14-day warning before your plan is suspended—meaning goodbye to ad-free videos and other perks.

This move is similar to what Netflix and Disney+ did to stop account sharing across different homes.