YouTube now lets creators tag Amazon products in videos
What's the story
YouTube has announced a new feature that allows eligible US creators to tag Amazon-listed products in their content. The feature can be used in shorts, long-form videos, and livestreams. The move is designed to turn product recommendations into a more direct revenue stream for creators while also integrating Amazon's vast catalog into one of the most popular video platforms.
Enhanced integration
Native integration of Amazon's catalog
YouTube already has a Shopping affiliate program with participating retailers.
However, the addition of Amazon's extensive catalog makes it easier for creators to recommend a wide range of products through native integration.
The platform will receive a curated catalog of highly requested and trending products from Amazon that creators can tag in their videos.
Advanced features
Auto-tagging support
The new feature also comes with auto-tagging support. If enabled, YouTube's systems can automatically scan a creator's recent uploads to find and tag eligible Amazon products.
Although only eligible US creators can currently tag Amazon products, the tags will be visible globally.
YouTube may automatically match a tagged product with a trusted local merchant offer to let creators earn commissions on eligible international purchases.
Requirements
Creators need to meet certain requirements
To use this new feature, creators must be part of YouTube's Partner and Shopping Affiliate programs.
They also need to have an active Amazon Influencer or Associates account and link it to their YouTube channel.
The earnings from this feature will show up daily in YouTube Studio (minus returns), but there won't be any breakdowns by product.