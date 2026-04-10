YouTube Premium gets costlier: Check new subscription rates
What's the story
YouTube has quietly raised the prices of its Premium subscription in the US, leaving many subscribers surprised. The change comes nearly three years after the last price hike in July 2023. The individual monthly plan has gone up from $13.99 to $15.99, while annual subscriptions have also seen an increase from $139.99 to $159.99. The sudden price increase has shocked many YouTube Premium subscribers as there was no prior announcement from the company.
Plan adjustments
Family, Lite, and student plans also see price increase
Along with the individual plan, YouTube has also hiked prices for its Premium Family plan. The monthly subscription now costs $26.99, up from $22.99 earlier. The Premium Lite (Individual) plan has also seen an increase in its monthly cost from $7.99 to $8.99. Even students subscribing to YouTube's service will have to pay more with the student plan's price going up from $7.99 to $8.99 per month.
Platform disparity
Price hike varies by platform
The price hike for YouTube Premium subscriptions differs based on the platform used for subscription. For those subscribing via Android phones or the web, the changes are already reflected on YouTube's website. However, Apple device users will see a further increase in their subscription costs with the individual plan now costing $20.99 per month.