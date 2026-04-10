The last price hike was in July 2023

YouTube Premium gets costlier: Check new subscription rates

By Mudit Dube 04:58 pm Apr 10, 202604:58 pm

What's the story

YouTube has quietly raised the prices of its Premium subscription in the US, leaving many subscribers surprised. The change comes nearly three years after the last price hike in July 2023. The individual monthly plan has gone up from $13.99 to $15.99, while annual subscriptions have also seen an increase from $139.99 to $159.99. The sudden price increase has shocked many YouTube Premium subscribers as there was no prior announcement from the company.