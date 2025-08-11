YouTube scams using Wozniak's face lead to lawsuit
Steve Wozniak, Apple's co-founder, is calling out YouTube for letting scammers use his name and face to trick people into sending cryptocurrency.
One victim, Jennifer Marion, lost $59,000 after being promised her bitcoin would be doubled.
Wozniak says it's frustrating that these fake videos stayed up even after being reported.
Wozniak says YouTube should have acted on the scams
Wozniak and 17 other victims have filed a lawsuit, arguing that YouTube knew about the scams but didn't act.
He points to Section 230—a law that usually shields online platforms from responsibility for user posts—as a hurdle in getting harmful content removed.
Case hits roadblocks due to Section 230 protections
Most of the case hit roadblocks because of Section 230 protections.
Still, a small part is moving forward: the court will look at claims that YouTube may have helped scammers by verifying hijacked channels.