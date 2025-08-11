Next Article
ISRO plans to launch over 100 satellites in next 3 years
India is about to triple its satellites in orbit—jumping from 56 to over 150 in just three years.
These big plans were shared by ISRO Chairman S Somanath, who made it clear that India wants to catch up with the world's top space players.
India is building its own space station
If you're into tech or space, this is a huge leap for India.
ISRO has launched hundreds of satellites (many for other countries), and now it's building a third launch pad for even bigger missions—including human spaceflight.