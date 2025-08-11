AI can now read broken Latin inscriptions. Here's how
Google DeepMind just dropped Aeneas, an AI model that can piece together broken Latin inscriptions—think of it as a digital detective for ancient texts.
Trained on approximately 176,861 inscriptions from Europe and the Middle East, Aeneas can fill in missing words, date inscriptions, and even guess where they came from.
Aeneas can even date inscriptions and trace their origins
Every year, archeologists find about 1,500 new Roman inscriptions—but most are damaged or incomplete.
Aeneas makes it way easier (and faster) to reconstruct these texts by spotting patterns and restoring lost details with fewer mistakes than regular AI models.
It even impressed researchers by accurately analyzing big historical records like the Res Gestae Divi Augusti.
You can try out Aeneas for free
Yep! Aeneas is open-source and free at predictingthepast.com.
Whether you're a student, history buff, or just curious about the Romans, you can explore ancient stories in a whole new way—no Latin degree required.