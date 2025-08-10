This robot can play drums like a pro

Instead of being programmed note-by-note, Robot Drummer uses reinforcement learning to pick up drumming skills. Trained in simulation, it figures out things like switching sticks and crossing arms—just like a real drummer—by following precise timing patterns called "rhythmic contact chains."

Future of robots in creative roles

The team now wants to bring these skills into the real world and even teach the robot to improvise live.

If successful, we could see robots joining bands or taking on other creative roles that need both precision and flair—a glimpse at how tech might shake up music and art in the future.