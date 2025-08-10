Ex-Google X chief warns AI could erase middle class

Gawdat was Google X's Chief Business Officer until 2018 and now works on AI projects like Emma.love (which shrank from 350 staff to just three). His experience drives his warnings about white-collar automation and why he's calling for urgent regulation.

His views on job loss and the need for regulation

Gawdat doesn't buy the idea that AI will magically create new jobs—he calls that "100% crap."

He bluntly says, "Unless you're in the top 0.1%, you're a peasant."

For him, it's not about how we design AI but how we use it: "AI is like a hammer—neutral until misused."

He wants rules around its use so it aligns with values like freedom and creativity.