A male contraceptive pill is 1 step closer to reality
A non-hormonal male birth control pill, YCT-529, just passed its first human safety trial with no side effects or hormone changes in men aged 32 to 59.
This could mean a real option for guys in the next few years, pending more tests.
No serious reactions or changes in sex drive
Sixteen men took single doses of YCT-529 (10-180 mg) and were monitored for two weeks.
The study found no serious reactions or changes in sex drive, mood, hormones, or bloodwork—so far, so good on safety.
Animal studies showed reversible infertility without side effects
YCT-529 targets a receptor needed for sperm production but doesn't mess with testosterone or vitamin A.
Animal studies showed reversible infertility without side effects.
Next up: bigger trials to see if it actually prevents pregnancy in humans.