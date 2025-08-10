ISRO's HOPE experiment: 2 researchers isolated in Ladakh for 10 days
ISRO just wrapped up a 10-day isolation experiment called HOPE (Human Outer Planet Exploration) to see how people handle conditions like those on the Moon and Mars.
Two researchers lived in a special outpost near Tso Kar Valley, Ladakh, facing freezing cold, thin air, and tough terrain—basically, a mini space adventure on Earth.
Habitat at high altitude
The team set up an 8-meter habitat at 4,530 meters altitude with high UV rays and salty soil to mimic other planets.
From August 1-10, they tracked how well the crew handled stress, teamwork, and daily routines—key stuff for future long missions.
Why this mission matters
This mission wasn't just about surviving; it's helping ISRO prep for big goals like the Gaganyaan human spaceflight in 2027 and a lunar landing by 2040.
The research will make future missions safer by improving health checks and tech used on real space journeys.