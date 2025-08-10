ISRO's HOPE experiment: 2 researchers isolated in Ladakh for 10 days

The team set up an 8-meter habitat at 4,530 meters altitude with high UV rays and salty soil to mimic other planets. From August 1-10, they tracked how well the crew handled stress, teamwork, and daily routines—key stuff for future long missions.

Why this mission matters

This mission wasn't just about surviving; it's helping ISRO prep for big goals like the Gaganyaan human spaceflight in 2027 and a lunar landing by 2040.

The research will make future missions safer by improving health checks and tech used on real space journeys.