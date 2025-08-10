Ocado's robots now pack 40% of groceries

The tech behind the transformation

These OGRP arms use suction cups and cameras to grab groceries quickly, though some items like watermelons still need a human touch.

Ocado is also building lighter, more energy-efficient robots for repetitive jobs and partnering with retailers like Kroger to share their tech while letting stores manage their own teams.

Fully driverless deliveries are still in the works, but Ocado's pushing hard to make grocery automation smarter and smoother.