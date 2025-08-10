Next Article
Ocado's robots now pack 40% of groceries
Ocado, the British online grocer, is making grocery shopping more high-tech with its robot-powered Luton warehouse.
Their On-Grid Robotic Pick (OGRP) arms handled over 30 million orders last year, now taking care of 40% of packing and aiming for 80% soon.
The tech behind the transformation
These OGRP arms use suction cups and cameras to grab groceries quickly, though some items like watermelons still need a human touch.
Ocado is also building lighter, more energy-efficient robots for repetitive jobs and partnering with retailers like Kroger to share their tech while letting stores manage their own teams.
Fully driverless deliveries are still in the works, but Ocado's pushing hard to make grocery automation smarter and smoother.