ISRO chief says Moon mission by 2047 is possible
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan just called India one of the world's leading aerospace nations, crediting "the unwavering vision and dedication of our scientists and engineers."
He also doubled down on ISRO's big goal—to land Indian astronauts on the Moon by 2047.
Narayanan on India's space journey
Narayanan looked back at how India started its space journey with a donated rocket from the US, saying that India has come a long way in space technology.
Now, ISRO is all about making things in-house to cut down imports and boost national security—plus keep those Moon dreams alive for 2047.
Highlights of the convocation event
At SRM Institute of Science and Technology's convocation, nearly 10,000 students received degrees, with special honors for top performers.
The event also saw honorary doctorates awarded to leaders in science and government—a proud moment for a university that's been shaping talent since 1985.