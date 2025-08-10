Next Article
ChatGPT will now help you with relationship issues
OpenAI is switching up how ChatGPT handles relationship questions.
Instead of blunt answers like "Just break up," the chatbot will now nudge users to reflect on their feelings and weigh their options.
This shift comes after worries about AI's influence on personal decisions and mental health.
OpenAI is working on adding more personality options
To make these changes work, OpenAI is teaming up with mental health and tech experts, plus adding things like screen-time reminders and stress checks.
CEO Sam Altman says they've heard feedback about ChatGPT being too agreeable lately, and promise more personality choices are in the works—all to keep advice supportive but responsible.