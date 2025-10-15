YouTube video player gets a fresh look: Check what's new
What's the story
YouTube is getting a major makeover with a new video player design. The update, which started rolling out this week, aims to make the viewing experience "cleaner and more immersive." The revamped player comes with updated controls and new icons for an aesthetically pleasing experience without hiding too much content. The changes were first tested earlier this year.
Design elements
Updated player available across mobile, web, and TV platforms
The new design features rounded on-screen buttons with a hint of translucency, although not as pronounced as Apple's Liquid Glass. The updated player will be available across mobile, web, and TV platforms. YouTube is also introducing other updates such as a less intrusive double-tap to skip feature for videos and a structured system for comment replies to improve user experience.
User interaction
Other updates include dynamic animations for likes
YouTube is also adding dynamic animations for likes on some videos. For instance, tapping the like button on a music video will show an animated musical note. The company is also improving its "Modern Video Saving" feature, making it easier and more visual to save videos to your Watch Later list or add them to playlists.