YouTube video player gets a fresh look: Check what's new

By Mudit Dube 02:19 pm Oct 15, 202502:19 pm

What's the story

YouTube is getting a major makeover with a new video player design. The update, which started rolling out this week, aims to make the viewing experience "cleaner and more immersive." The revamped player comes with updated controls and new icons for an aesthetically pleasing experience without hiding too much content. The changes were first tested earlier this year.