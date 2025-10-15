Perplexity AI tops Indian app stores, surpassing Arattai, ChatGPT, Gemini

Perplexity AI , an innovative search and chat platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has beaten the likes of ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Arattai Messenger to become the most downloaded app in India. The app now sits at the top of both Google Play Store and Apple App Store 's free app charts. The achievement was confirmed by Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas in a post on X.

Market dominance Growing popularity among Indian users The latest app store charts show Perplexity - Ask Anything topping the Google Play Store's "Top Free" section, ahead of Zoho's Arattai and ChatGPT. On Apple's App Store, Perplexity - AI Search & Chat also ranks first among free apps, outpacing Google Gemini, ChatGPT, and Rapido. This simultaneous rise on both platforms highlights the growing popularity of Perplexity AI among Indian users looking for conversational AI tools.

User appeal Multilingual support and relevance to local queries Perplexity AI provides real-time answers through a combination of search and generative AI models, making it a viable alternative to conventional search engines. The app's appeal in India is bolstered by its multilingual support and relevance to local queries, covering everything from cricket scores to regional news. This strategic positioning has played a major role in the app's rapid rise in popularity among Indian users.