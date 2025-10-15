Perplexity AI tops Indian app stores, surpassing Arattai, ChatGPT, Gemini
What's the story
Perplexity AI, an innovative search and chat platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has beaten the likes of ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Arattai Messenger to become the most downloaded app in India. The app now sits at the top of both Google Play Store and Apple App Store's free app charts. The achievement was confirmed by Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas in a post on X.
Market dominance
Growing popularity among Indian users
The latest app store charts show Perplexity - Ask Anything topping the Google Play Store's "Top Free" section, ahead of Zoho's Arattai and ChatGPT. On Apple's App Store, Perplexity - AI Search & Chat also ranks first among free apps, outpacing Google Gemini, ChatGPT, and Rapido. This simultaneous rise on both platforms highlights the growing popularity of Perplexity AI among Indian users looking for conversational AI tools.
User appeal
Multilingual support and relevance to local queries
Perplexity AI provides real-time answers through a combination of search and generative AI models, making it a viable alternative to conventional search engines. The app's appeal in India is bolstered by its multilingual support and relevance to local queries, covering everything from cricket scores to regional news. This strategic positioning has played a major role in the app's rapid rise in popularity among Indian users.
Strategic alliance
Partnership with Airtel fuels growth
The spike in downloads for Perplexity AI can be largely credited to its partnership with telecom giant Bharti Airtel. The collaboration, announced in July 2025, offers eligible Airtel customers a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro. The offer gives users unlimited queries, advanced AI capabilities, and file analysis tools. With over 360 million subscribers on board, this deal has helped democratize access to premium AI services and drive app downloads.