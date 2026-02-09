YouTube's AI dubbing tool is now available to all creators
YouTube just made its AI-powered auto-dubbing tool available to all creators worldwide. Now, videos can reach more people than ever, with support for 27 languages.
The feature is already a hit—over six million viewers watched at least 10 minutes of dubbed content daily last December (December 2025).
Dubbed content gets its own track
Expressive Speech, the dubbing tool, uses Google DeepMind to keep creators' voices sounding natural in eight major languages (including English, Hindi, and Spanish).
Automatic Smart Filtering, part of the auto-dubbing release, smartly skips music videos and silent vlogs so only the right content gets dubbed.
Viewers can pick their language
Creators can turn off auto-dubs or upload their own tracks if they want.
Viewers get to pick their language in settings—no forced dubs here.
Plus, YouTube is testing an AI lip-sync feature that matches speakers' lip movements to translated audio; average view duration for autodubbed content is approximately 75% of the original language's duration, and that figure refers to autodubbed content generally rather than the lip-sync pilot.