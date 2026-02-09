YouTube's AI dubbing tool is now available to all creators

Expressive Speech, the dubbing tool, uses Google DeepMind to keep creators' voices sounding natural in eight major languages (including English, Hindi, and Spanish). Automatic Smart Filtering, part of the auto-dubbing release, smartly skips music videos and silent vlogs so only the right content gets dubbed.

Viewers can pick their language

Creators can turn off auto-dubs or upload their own tracks if they want.

Viewers get to pick their language in settings—no forced dubs here.

Plus, YouTube is testing an AI lip-sync feature that matches speakers' lip movements to translated audio; average view duration for autodubbed content is approximately 75% of the original language's duration, and that figure refers to autodubbed content generally rather than the lip-sync pilot.