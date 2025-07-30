Next Article
YouTube's AI-powered 'Jump Ahead' feature now on TV
YouTube is being gradually rolled out its AI-powered "Jump Ahead" feature to TV apps for Premium users, letting you skip straight to the best parts of a video.
Previously only on web and mobile, this upgrade makes it easier to catch the highlights right from your couch—perfect since TVs are now where most people in the US watch YouTube.
How to use the feature
To try Jump Ahead, hit the right arrow on your remote and look for highlighted sections on the progress bar—these mark the most-watched moments.
It's not just a regular skip; it jumps you right into what everyone else is watching.
The feature is popping up on devices like NVIDIA Shield, Samsung TVs, and Google TV streamers, but rollout is gradual so check if it's live on your setup yet.